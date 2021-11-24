Paul Scott Ashbay of Stillwater, Oklahoma, formerly of Cadillac, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. He was 53.
Paul was born February 21, 1968 in Flint, Michigan.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1986 and later served in the United States Army. He worked for the Cadillac Utilities Department for 20 years. Paul loved hunting, fishing and playing guitar. He enjoyed working on his hobby farm with chickens and goats. Paul was also proud of his gardens. Above all he was proud of his children and grandchildren.
On December 5, 2015 he married Mari A. Soles and she survives him along with children: Canada (Justin) VanderVelde of Cadillac, Dallas (Chelsea) Ashbay of Mio, Brooke Samora and Kayci Pulasky both of Cadillac; grandchildren: Henry, Julian, Willow VanderVelde, Houghton, Sawyer Ashbay, Sophia Samora, Josiah Pulasky; his mother, Esther Ashbay; siblings: Mark Ashbay of Cadillac, Sue (Aaron) Whipple of Lake City, Sarah (Jim) Burkhart of Mount Pleasant; a biological sister, Jannel Lahring of Flint; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Ashbay in 2020 and a biological sister, Angie Issa.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, November 26, 2021 at Living Light Christian Church, 7700 West Blue Road, Lake City, Michigan 49651, with Pastor Dave McMahon officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
