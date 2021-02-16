Paul Sikkenga

Paul Richard Sikkenga, age 57, of Lowell passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Monday, February 8, 2021.
Paul was born on June 10, 1963 in Battle Creek, MI to Raymond Richard and Miriam Jem (Edwards) Sikkenga.
As a child, Paul attended church camp at Lake Louise and Westley Woods, which sparked a lifelong love of camping. He graduated from Lakeview High School in 1981, and was an Eagle Scout and went on to earn a BA in Recreation Management from Ferris State University in 1990. Utilizing his degree, Paul worked as the program director at multiple youth camps around Michigan.
Paul married Teri VanderVeen on October 8, 1994 in Evart, MI.
One of Paul's favorite activities was spending time with his family. He was particularly fond of playing board games, card games and doing puzzles with his kids. Paul also enjoyed driving and listening to classic rock, and he had a much-loved collection of fedoras and Big Dog clothing.
Paul is survived by his wife, Teri; children, Katelynn, Ryan, and Tyler; father, Ray; uncle, Carl (Jeanette) Sikkenga; brothers, David (Shari) of Otsego, MN, and Steven (Lisa) of High Point, NC; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his children, Paul Terrence, Renee Lynn, and Megan Jem; mother, Jem; stepmother, Reta; and cousin, Tammy.
A private family service for Paul will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to help the family with final expenses or college assistance for Paul's children can be sent to: Sikkenga Family c/o Russ VanderVeen, P.O. Box 686, Evart, MI 49631.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.