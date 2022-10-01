Paul Stephen VanDyke, lifelong resident of Cadillac passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 with his family by his side. He was 53.
Paul was born on July 7, 1969, in Cadillac, to Donald M. and Phyllis M. (Tripp) VanDyke. He grew up and attended school in Cadillac and was a member of the 1987 graduating class. Paul's passion was working on cars with his dad by his side, watching Nascar, especially Dale Junior, or hanging with friends. Paul spent a good number of years at CMI in Cadillac before starting work with Cadillac Garage Door, and recently Beem Fencing.
Paul is survived by his one daughter, Sierra of Flint; his sister, Karen (Jim) Benson of Cadillac; brother, Dave VanDyke of Shepherd; nephew, Chris (Mandy) Benson of Prudenville; nieces, Casey Benson of Cadillac and Danielle (Eric) White of Mt. Pleasant; great-nieces and nephew, Mariah and Curtis Benson, Ashtyn, Alyssa and Kaili White; as well as many other loving family members, friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, Don and Phyllis Van Dyke in just the last two years; grandparents, Harold and Kathryn Tripp, and Marie VanDyke.
A casual gathering to celebrate Paul's life will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 5 from 1:00 until 4:00 PM. The family would like to thank the nurses at Munson Healthcare Cadillac and Damie at Munson Hospice for the great care he received, and thank his neighbors and friends that helped in his time of need. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Munson Cadillac Hospital Foundation for "Patient Needs" in the Cadillac Area.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitemans-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
