Paul Timothy Black
Paul Timothy Black, of Harrietta, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. He was 83.

Paul was born on June 20, 1938 to Timothy and Maggie (Musser) Black in Erin, Tennessee, he was one of ten children. In 1967 he entered into marriage with the former Louise Bashaw in Angola, Indiana. Paul answered the call of duty serving in the United States Air Force. He wore many hats throughout his career, working as an airplane mechanic, in real estate, owning several businesses serving the area, and countless more. In his spare time, he could be found outside whether it was going hunting, or boating with his family, playing baseball, or playing pool with his friends. In the winter, Paul and Louise would snowbird down to Florida to their seasonal home. He cherished the time spent with his large, but loving family.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Louise Black; children, Lee (Debbie) Wentworth, Ronnie (Pam) Black, Rick Wentworth, Teresa (Jeff) Frank, April Stoehr, Paula (Daniel) Corbitt, Darin (Kim) Black, Doran Black and Cassie Black; special furry companion, Izzy; grandchildren, Christopher (Sam), Katie, Kevin, Amy (Randy), Scott (Vanessa), Paul, Rick (Dheil), Savannah, Steve, Shawn (Brittany), Ryan, Adam (Holly), Stacey (Jimmy), Julie (Jason) Angela (Masi), Andrea, Nicole (Eric), Tiffany, Anthony (Chante), Joshua, his furry grandpup Colt Timothy; 31 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; siblings, Geraldine Haught, Faye Nibarger, Ruby Loughry and Rusell (Pat) Black; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Maggie Black; siblings, Jim Black, Bobbie Lohr, Claude Black, Ray T. Black and Bernice Wilson.

Funeral services will take place on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Interment will take place at Slagle Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Black family, in care of his wife Louise.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

