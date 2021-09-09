Colonel Paul T. Wickliffe, 84, Bonita Springs, Florida, passed from this life Monday, June 21, 2021 in Huntsville, AL with close family at his side.
He was born in Kewanee, IL and moved to Michigan at an early age, graduated from Eastern Michigan University, married Patricia Irish of Caro, MI and entered military service as a Field Artillery Officer in June 1960.
Colonel Wickliffe served with distinction as an Army aviator, battery and battalion commander and director and manager for large tactical data systems. He retired from the Army in Fort Monmouth, NJ and worked for SAIC, Northrop Grumman and Litton. He later retired to Bonita Springs to pursue golf and sunshine and spent summers at his log home in McBain, MI.
Colonel Wickliffe's decorations include the Silver Star, Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Senior Aviator Badge and Parachutist Badge.
Paul T. Wickliffe is survived by his wife Patricia (Irish) Wickliffe; daughters Sandra (Alonzo) Kretzer of Norman, OK and Bonnie (Phillip) Adams of Huntsville, AL; son David (Denise) Wickliffe of West Longbranch, NJ; sister Donna Jean Bronkema of McBain, MI; six grandchildren: Lauren Stone, Virginia Kennedy, Elizabeth Corwin, Jacqueline Paulo, Morgan Wickliffe and Paul Wickliffe; seven great-grandchildren; other relatives and many, many friends.
Colonel Wickliffe will be laid to rest with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
