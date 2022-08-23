Paul William Yambrick born December 5, 1934, age 87, passed away peacefully on
August 21, 2022, with his family by his side. He is now in Heaven with his wife,
Marylou, who called him her "hero".
Paul leaves behind five children: Jennie Lynn Yambrick of Cadillac, Cindy Karasick of Grand Blanc, Carrie Yambrick (Deb Stoianoff) of Cadillac, Cathy Yambrick (Shannon Cosgrove) of Cadillac, and Joseph (Andrea) Yambrick of Swartz Creek. Paul also left behind four grandchildren: Mitch Mallard of Wilmington, North Carolina, Travis (Andrea) Troupe of Cadillac, Tricia (Mike) Mullins of Cadillac, and Alexandrea 'Alli' Yambrick of Swartz Creek. He also had two great-granddaughters: Lily 'Lou' Troupe and Mary Mullins, who dubbed him, "The World's Best Pancake Maker." He is survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Paul was one of thirteen siblings, some of whom have preceded him in death.
Before moving to reside in Cadillac, Paul was born and raised in Flint Township. He was employed and retired from AC Spark Plug after 45 years of impeccable service. Paul lived each day to be a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be missed tremendously by all those who knew him.
In Paul's memory and passion for loving the true meaning of Christmas-giving and
children, in lieu of flowers, please donate to Toys for Tots of Cadillac or St. Jude's
Children's Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Deacon Frank Kopasz officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 25 from 10:00 AM until services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac following the service. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
