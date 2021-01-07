Paula Elya

Paula Dee Elya, age 61 of Cadillac passed away Thursday, December 31st in Englewood, Florida after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer.
Paula was born February 13, 1959, to the late Nancy (Blackmer) Barnes and Paul Barnes of Cadillac.
Paula graduated from Cadillac High School in 1977 and went on to dedicate over 40 years of service at Michigan Rubber Products.
Paula enjoyed spending time with her family and going on adventures with her daughter and daughter-in-law. She loved hiking, kayaking, boating, and tinkering in her yard.
She is survived in death by Mandy (Elya) and Sue Lovelady of Richland, Dorie (Barnes) and Chuck Williams of Cadillac, Brad Williams of Mesquite, Texas, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Paula was loved by many and will be remembered for her infectious laugh, fun-loving spirit, and hugs that would melt away all your worries.
In keeping with Paula's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will hold a celebration of life in Paula's honor this summer.
