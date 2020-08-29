CADILLAC — Paula Jane (Zagers) Dunbar passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at her home in Cadillac surrounded by her family. She was 64.
Paula was truly dedicated and devoted to every aspect of her life. She was a caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, teacher and friend. She always had a smile on her face and could engage anyone in a conversation. Making everyone feel included, valued and important were some of her greatest gifts. Her ability to talk with everyone and make them smile or laugh was a priceless gift that she gave throughout her life. That smile, laugh and conversation will truly be missed by everyone who knew her.
On October 17, 1955 Paula was born to Paul and Marjorie (Ward) Zagers. She was the oldest of three children. In 1973, she graduated from Cadillac High School and then attended Ferris State College where she received an Associate Degree in Applied Science in Medical Assisting in 1976. On December 30, 1983, she married David Dunbar and began a life that would be filled with children, work, extended family, family businesses and a wealth of close friends all of which continued to grow, flourish and expand throughout her life.
After having four children, Paula decided to return to college and pursue a degree in teaching. She graduated from Central Michigan University with a teaching degree in 2000 and began a teaching career that would span nearly 20 years. She taught at Mackinaw Trail Middle School, Lincoln Elementary School and ended her teaching career at Forest View Elementary. It was at Forest View Elementary School that Paula truly found her “forever‘ teaching grade level. Her love for students in second grade and the journey she took them on from being beginner learners to students who could do math, read, write and think was her greatest joy in the world of teaching.
Paula found time for everyone. Her three closest friends from kindergarten would meet together once a month for lunch throughout her life. She had friends from school, church, family, neighborhoods, her children’s parents and her friends that she made while growing up in Cadillac. Her ability to keep all these different groups of friends throughout her life was truly remarkable.
Paula is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Lindsay, Laura (Ryan) and sons, Andrew (Emily), Matthew (Christina); her precious grandson, Carter; brother, Mark(Robin) Zagers; sister, Mary Zagers; mother-in-law, Betty Dunbar; brothers-in-law, Gary (Deborah) Dunbar, Dirk(Ulli) Dunbar, and sister-in-law, Shawn(Steve) Martemucci; several aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law, Leo Dunbar and her sister-in-law, Patti Dunbar.
A private family graveside service is planned and a memorial service to honor and remember Paula will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established in Paula’s name. Please send memorial gifts to the Cadillac Area Community Foundation to support books for Forest View Elementary School.
