Paulene Jean Gulutzen, of Tustin and formerly of Canada, passed away on March 26, 2021at home, with her loving family by her side. She was 75.
Paulene was born on January 17, 1946, in Seaforth, Ontario to William and Ruth (Campbell) Thamer. She entered into marriage with David Allan Tompkins on July 20, 2016, in Central Huron, Canada. Paulene grew up and attended school in Seaforth, Ontario, Canada. She made her living as a hairdresser for 50+ years, working at George of Brussels as well as styling hair at Huronview and Huronlea Homes For The Aged. Paulene could often be found listening to Elvis, and loved to dance. She enjoyed creating memories while playing cards with friends and family, but most of all, Paulene cherished the time she had with her family and many grandchildren.
Paulene is survived by her husband, David Tompkins of Tustin; daughter, Darlene (Brad) Hymers of Clinton, Ontario; sons, Bill (Christine) Gulutzen of Blyth, Ontario, and Charles (Terri ) Gulutzen of Walton, Ontario; grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, Carson, Christopher, Mackenzie, Jacob, and Erick; her sisters, Shirley Hertlein of London, Ontario, Judy Emerich of Walton, Ontario, and Ruthie (John) Uyl of Blyth, Ontario; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, former husband, Alex Gulutzen, and brother, John Thamer.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the Dighton Wesleyan Church on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in honor of Paulene may be directed to Dighton Wesleyan Church.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
