Pauline Effie McKay, 86, of Evart, MI passed away peacefully at her home June 29, 2023. Pauline was born in Evart to Herbert and Lucy Leyder (Baldwin) on November 5, 1936. Pauline graduated from Evart High School in 1955 where she met Richard McKay. They were married on July 7, 1956 in Evart and made their home farming in Avondale where they raised their 4 boys.
Pauline first and foremost was a homemaker who kept busy keeping the boys in line, farming right alongside Richard and helping wherever it was needed. When all but one was still at home, she went to work in the deli at Foster's, retiring in 2003. Pauline loved to read, cook meals, and bake apple pies, but most of all she loved being with her family. Many will tell you that she was stubborn but a "strong willed" person. Pauline and Richard faithfully attended Faith Bible Church in Sylvan Township, since the mid 60's.
Left to treasure her memory are her husband Richard, sons Randall "Randy" (Tina) of Wisconsin, Brian (Carol) of Grass Lake, MI/Florida, Scott (Xenia) of Battle Creek, MI, and Jason (Katie) of Sears, MI; one sister, Marie Miller; sister-in-laws, Reva Leyder and Dorothy McMillan; brother-in-law, David (Sara) McKay; 11 Grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pauline is preceded in death by: her parents, Herbert and Lucy; siblings, Junior, Paul (Ann), Martha (Ernie) Yarhouse, and Ruth (Louis) Grandy; brother-in-law, Charles Miller; in-laws, Margaret (Del) Gould, Donald "Wes" McMillan, William (Dorothy) McKay and Roger McKay.
Services will be held at 2PM on Wednesday, July 5th, with visitation for family and friends, three hours prior, (11AM to 2PM) at the Corey Funeral Home, with Pastor Tim Ford officiating. Memorial contributions in Pauline's name can be made to Faith Bible Church. She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery in Evart.
