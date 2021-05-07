Pauline Proctor, of Manton, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2021 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. She was 90.
Pauline was born on August 2, 1930 to George and Augusta (Neuman) Stenke in East Jordan, Michigan. She was one of twelve children. Pauline was a graduate of the Bellaire High School Class of 1948, after graduating she moved to the Manton area. On October 1, 1949 she married Earl Proctor in Lake City, Michigan. The couple spent 35 years together until his time of passing on January 22, 1984. She served at the Bloomfield Township treasurer for 14 years. Pauline spent her career raising her family and later working at Manton Industries for 21 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed being outside gardening, crossword puzzles and reading. Pauline cherished the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pauline is survived by her loving children, Linda (Gordon) Kimbel, Jerry (Beverly) Proctor, Ron Proctor and Janet (Mike) Lutke; grandchildren, Amanda Kimbel, Matthew (Lisa) Schwach, Christina Kimbel, David Schwach, Dani Lutke; great-grandchildren, Bailee Kimbel, Reanna Sparks, Travis Montague, Paislee Sparks, Ethan and Blake Schwach and Taylor Foster; great-great-granddaughter, Hannah Foster; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Earl Proctor; her parents, George and Augusta Stenke; siblings, Mary Heldenbrand, Bertha Madden, Gertrude Stenke, Amelia Lamphee, George Stenke, Dorothy Bond, Irene Batronie, Fred Stenke, Marvin Stenke, Alice Ruffolo, Otto Stenke; and a daughter-in-law, Odie Proctor.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home with visitation held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. Jody Narovich will preside. Interment will take place at Bloomfield Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Friends of the Manton Public Library.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
