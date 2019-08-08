MARION — Payton Grace Kelley, infant girl, of Marion, passed away at Munson Healthcare-Cadillac Hospital on August 6, 2019. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
