Peggy Lenore (Anthony) Meyer passed away peacefully in hospice care on November 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family in Lansing. She was called to join "the love of her life", her husband Elden (El) Meyer, on what would have been their 73rd wedding anniversary.
Peggy was born in Logan, Ohio on August 7, 1926 to George (Jack) Anthony and Geraldine (Miller) Anthony. After high school, she moved from Ohio to Evart, Michigan, to start her future life.
In Evart, she found a job she loved, working as an assistant to the town physician. This was a perfect fit because of her caring and loving nature.
A local dance social provided an opportunity that would shape the rest of her life. Across the room at that dance, she saw the handsome Elden and remarked to her friends, "See that guy over there? That's the man I am going to marry".
Elden and Peggy were married on November 6, 1948 in the North Evart Evangelical Church (the German Church) that became the spiritual foundation of their life together. Peggy served as a Sunday School teacher in addition to many other roles for the church and church conference throughout the years. She loved music and singing and her beautiful voice found its place as the church soloist.
Becoming a part of the Meyer family gave Peggy much pride and she settled quickly and happily into the life of a farmer's wife in a small farming community. She and Elden became active members of the Osceola County Farm Bureau where Peggy took an active role on committees and boards. Her love for the history of the Meyer family farm led to her involvement in the Michigan Centennial Farm Association.
Peggy loved children and in addition to teaching children about agriculture in the Farm Bureau Program For Agriculture In Schools, she joined the Evart Public School System as an elementary teacher's aide after her own 2 children were grown.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of Peggy's life. She could always be found reading to them, playing cards and board games or assembling puzzles. Her love for nature and God could be found in the beautiful poetry and prose that she wrote and gladly shared. Needlework and quilting were another of her passions and artistic talents.
Peggy is survived by: son, James (Jeri Jo) Meyer of Dewitt, MI; daughter, Carol Stewart of Birmingham, MI; grandchildren, Phil (Rosemarie) of Berkley, MI, Kate (Andrew) Stewart Hardy of Pacoima, CA, Michael (Stephanie) Meyer of Mason, MI and Andrea (Ray) Lingle of Essexville, MI; great-granddaughters, Allison, Amanda and Sarah Meyer, Kara and Emily Lingle, and Meara Hardy; step grandchildren, Erika (Guenette) Thomas-DuVille and Wade Thomas; step-great-grandchildren, Quince and Arden Thomas DuVille; as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, her husband, Elden; brother, James Anthony; sisters, Judy Scofield, Janet Wypych, and Barbra Kittle.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a 1 p.m. funeral service at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Interment will be at the Osceola Township Cemetery, Osceola County, MI immediately after the service.
Memorial contributions in Peggy's name can be made to the Sears Food Pantry, PO Box 443, Sears, MI 49679.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.