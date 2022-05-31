Peggy Sue Mitchell age 66 of Manton, loving wife of David Mitchell, passed away on May 27, 2022 at Munson Hospital in Traverse City. Peggy was born on February 28, 1956 in Detroit to James H. and Jessie (England) Fink. She married David W. Mitchell on August 21, 1991 at the Southern Baptist Church in Allen Park.
Peggy had followed the Gaylord E Free Church and was active in Bible study. She graduated in 1974 from the Lincoln Park High School. She worked at accounts receivables and billing for Autumnwood of McBain for many years and after working there, she got her real estate license and sold real estate for ERA-Barry Falls Agency. She enjoyed reading, painting pictures, working puzzles, crocheting, sewing, going for rides and going on vacations. She loved living at her country home and spending time with her grandbabies. She always put others first and herself last.
She is survived by her husband, David W. Mitchell of Manton, daughter, Laura (Jason) Manry of Wyoming and son, Michael (Kori) Mitchell of Cadillac. She has five grandchildren, Justin and Kaylie Manry and Arden, Jackson, and Murdock Mitchell. Her sisters are, Wilma (Melvin) Trumbo of Taylor, Linda (John) Clifford of Southgate, and Anna (Jerry) Vickers of Taylor, brothers, James Fink of Detroit, Jerry (Robin) LeClerc of Ann Arbor and Rick (Becky) Fink of Lincoln Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jessie Mae Forestell and sister-in-law, Carol Ann Burton
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Steve Boven officiating Visitation will be from noon until time of services at the funeral home. A luncheon will follow at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.