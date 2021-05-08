Penelope A. Schepers

Penelope "Penny" Ann Schepers, 62, passed away on April 30, 2021 at her home in Manistee, MI. Penny was born on February 5, 1959 in Cadillac, MI to her parents Maurice and Phyllis Peterson.
Penny was a loving mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her, and she will be deeply missed by all. She was passionate and proud to work at Munson Hospital as an ultrasound technician, helping others. She loved to take walks and work in her yard, planting and tending to her flowers.
She is survived by her daughters, Misty and Casie Schepers; grandchildren, Brie, Jadyn, and Sophia; brother, Jack (Susan) Peterson; and her sisters, Maureen (Craig) Lamphere and Tammy (Jamie) Ewalt.
Penny was preceded in death by her brother, Greg (Nancy) Peterson.
Per Penny's wishes, cremation has taken place. No services are being planned at this time. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.
