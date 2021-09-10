Penny Jo Miller of Cadillac passed away September 6, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 63.

Penny was born January 25, 1958, in Cadillac to Elmer and Doreen (Fredell) Bigger.

She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

On September 19, 1992, in Cadillac, she married Keith A. Miller and he survives her along with children: Frankie, Trevor, Jenny, Heidi, Mitchell, Doug and Kammi. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters: Fayetta, Colleen, Trisha, Leeann and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her brother, Charlie.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

