TUSTIN — Penny Lee Miller, age 55, of Tustin passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Cadillac, Michigan.

Penny was born on December 4, 1963 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Jean (Joanna) Bessette. Penny married her husband Charles Thomas Miller in Cadillac on March 5, 1983.

Penny had interest in frogs and rock picking, but most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren.

Penny leaves behind her children, Tom (Roo) Miller, Amanda Hamilton, Virginia (Joe) Baker, Alisha Miller (Nick Adams), Dannie Miller, and Tim (Emily) Miller; grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor, Thomas, T.J., Skylar, Elizabeth, Annabelle, Lilly, Savannah, Lexi, Neil, and Olivia; siblings, Ginny (Randy) Vanderwal, Jean (Vikki) Bessette.

Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Tom‘ Miller; her parents, Jean (Joanna) Bessette; sister, Cindy; and brothers, Bill and Joe.

A memorial service is being planned for a later date, the family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

