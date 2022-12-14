Penny Lynn Doan, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2022.
She was born to Glen and Betty (Upshaw) Figgins in Tempe, Az on June 24, 1958. She graduated from Marcos Denzia High School in 1976.
Penny and Vern met on WTCM Singles.
She married Vern M. Doan on October 28, 2006 in Cadillac.
She was employed by Walmart, AAR Mobility Systems and Munson Healthcare. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Cadillac.
Penny loved doing crafts, sewing and gardening. She loved her job at Walmart. You never knew what she would look like on a holiday and never knew what color hair she would have from week to week. She loved painting on anything. She was the handyman of the home. She was an avid NASCAR fan and a fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr and Jr. She cherished her family and friends. She loved her 1997 Lincoln Town car which she named Jack. Her favorite color was purple. Penny enjoyed landscaping with rocks in the yard and painting rocks.
She is survived by sister Glenda Figgins of Mesa, Az; daughters: Melanie of Traverse City Area and Laura (Matt) Bixby of Glendale, Az; grandchildren: Harley, Ashley, Taylor and Hunter; furbaby Billie Jean who she spoiled; husband Vern; stepson Justin M. Doan; sisters-in-law: Sybil (Steve) Kline, Carla (Kevin) Moffit, Cara (Gary) Bosack, Jill (Ron) Duncan, all of Cadillac; nephews: Michael (Jill) Doan of Mooerstown, Derek Moffit, Kenneth Moffit of Cadillac, Jeremy (Olivia) Moffit of McBain; great-niece Aubrey Jase; great-nephews: Mason, Remington and Benjamin; and God parents Phil, Dar Kuusisto of Manton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Randy; and in-laws Jack and Judy Doan.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to family.
Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac. Visitation is at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Scott Torkko.
