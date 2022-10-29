Penny Wells, longtime resident of Manton passed away with family by her side on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was 79.
Penny was born on March 8, 1943, in Cadillac, Michigan to Sylvester and Hazel (Lott) Paddock. She was a member of the 1961 graduating class from Manton High School. On September 2, 1961, in Fife Lake, Penny entered into marriage with Jerry Sinclair Wells. The couple celebrated over 56 years together before Jerry's passing in 2017. Besides raising a family of three children and being a supportive and loving grandmother and great-grandmother, Penny also spent many years with Manton Schools working in the kitchen.
Penny showed her love with food and often created many memories baking for friends and family. She mostly was found in the kitchen, baking and preparing meals for family dinners or special occasions. Rest assured if you came over to Penny's home you would not leave hungry. In earlier years she spent time tending to her beautiful array of flowers in her garden. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cherished every opportunity to spend time with them, often making or presenting cookies to see the smiles on their faces. Penny will be missed by a loving family and the community of Manton
Penny is survived by her loving children, Jerry H. Wells, Tammy (Jerry) Hurlburt, and Robin (Tim) Loving, all of Manton; her three beloved grandchildren, Derek (Hailee) Shepler, Rhaeann (fiancé, Ross Teeple) Shepler, and Jennifer Mosher; her great-grandchildren, Kinsey, Duke, Walker; three siblings, Ron Paddock, Deb Graal, and Douglas (Penny) Paddock; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jerry; her sister, Connie Emahiser; and her daughter-in-law, Sherryl Wells.
A graveside service will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday November 4, 2022 at Greenwood Township Cemetery in Manton. A luncheon for friends and family will follow at the Barn Hall, located at 3888 Old US Hwy 131 Manton, MI 49663, starting at 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
