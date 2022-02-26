Perrie Alex LaFountain, 42, of Evart passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 21st, 2022.
Perrie was born on January 16th, 1980 in Reed City to His mother Gay LaFountain and late Father Perrie LaFountain. He was one of 4 siblings; his sister Lynnette (Shane) Kovich of Grand Rapids and sister Nicole (Brock) Witbeck of Evart, and brother Linc (Linnea) LaFountain of Leroy.
He married the love of his life, Justine, and together they have 4 children: Carrie, Elizabeth, Wesley and Lainey. He was the owner and operator of "LaFountain Tree Experts" which he took over and learned to be a Master Arborist from his Father Perrie LaFountain.
Private funeral services and burial have taken place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.