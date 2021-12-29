Perry Dee Lutke, age 60, of Lake Butler, Florida passed away at his home on December 19, 2021.

Mr. Lutke was born in Cadillac to the late Adrian and Alice Marie Lamb Lutke. Perry joined the United States Navy after high school where he proudly served our country for 10 years and met the love of his life, Mrs. Helen Grant. After leaving the military, he moved to Lake Butler and began his career as a corrections officer. After his retirement from the Department of Corrections, Perry started working as a housekeeper with the VA in Lake City. He was an avid fisherman who loved going deep-sea fishing but also enjoyed throwing his pole off the Lake Butler Lake dock. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Lutke is survived by his wife of 32 years, Helen Grant Lutke of Lake Butler; his daughter, Sylvia Adrian Lutke of Lake Butler; his son, Joseph Lutke of Philadelphia, PA; brother, Vernon Lutke of Appomattox, VA; and sisters, Nadie Fay Lutke of Wellborn, FL and Carmen (David) Williams of Lutherville, GA.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Archer-Milton Funeral Home, Lake Butler. www.archerfuneralhome.com

