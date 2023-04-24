Pete Strom of Cadillac passed away Saturday afternoon, April 22, 2023 at his home. He was 92. Pete was born on February 26, 1931 in Cadillac to Albion & Laura (Hodges) Strom. He lived all his life in the Cadillac area and graduated from Tustin High School in 1950.
Pete served in the National Guard as a Military Policeman for a couple of years. He was employed as a brick mason for Novak Construction, Cole Construction and he and his brother also had their own business, Strom Masonry. His work can still be seen all around Michigan. Pete was active in the community of Cherry Grove Township where he was on the Fire Department for close to 20 years and served as Assistant Chief. He was also known as the "Cherry Grove Barber", cutting hair for many of his family and friends. As a member of the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene he was a Sunday school teacher, Trustee, greeter, usher, song leader and bell ringer. He also enjoyed music and played the fiddle and the guitar.
On June 16, 1951 at the Cherry Grove Church Parsonage he married Virginia R. Cole and she survives him along with their children: Brenda Lewis of Cadillac, Sally (Jeff) Harrold of Grand Ledge, Sandra (Bob) Laurent of Cadillac, Peter Strom of Big Rapids, and Mike (Heather) Strom of Cadillac; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; his brother, Chuck (Beverly) Strom of Cadillac and many nieces and nephews. Pete was preceded in death by siblings: Harold Strom, Leo Strom, Albion Strom, Jr., Frances Bigelow, Bessie Strom, Anna Nixon Hosmer, and Marian Finnerty; son-in-law, Jim Lewis, grandson, Daniel Harrold and a daughter-in-law, Michele Strom.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Jeremy Gomez officiating. Burial will be at Cherry Grove Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 PM at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene or to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
