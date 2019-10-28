LAKE CITY — Peter B. Skraba, age 86 of Lake City passed away October 25, 2019 at home.
Pete was born February 16, 1933 in Virginia, Minnesota to Peter and Irene (Meizo) Skraba.
On January 3, 1959 he married Martha J. Wilson in Saginaw.
He enlisted in the US Army in 1953, attaining the rank of Corporal before his discharge in 1955.
Pete worked as a mechanic on freighters and traveled the Great Lakes of Michigan. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator working with the Operating Engineers Local 324.
He loved the Northern country while working on the Alaskan Pipeline. He had been employed with the City of Lake City and was City Superintendent.
He loved the out of doors and was an avid hunter.
Pete was overjoyed as the chickadees would eat out of his hand when he was outside his sugar shack. The birds seemed to especially enjoy it when Pete turned on the radio with music, while boiling his delicious maple syrup.
Pete is survived by his wife, Martha and special child Mitchell Ingleright of Lake City and God
Child Morgan Morgan of Georgia. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
A Funeral Mass for Peter will be held 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City with Rev. Christopher Jarvis officiating.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home. A Rosary service will be held at 4 p.m.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Theresa Catholic Church in Manton.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
