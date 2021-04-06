Peter Edwin Sikkema, age 74, passed away on April 3, 2021 at Spectrum Health Big Rapids. He was born in Highland Township, Osceola County, Michigan to Elton and Hilda (Ouwinga) Sikkema on June 4, 1946. Peter married Bonnie-Kay Beebe on August 23, 1975 in Bloomington, Illinois.
Pete was drafted during the Vietnam War. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and he was very proud of that. He also worked for Fahrner Asphalt for 16 years, they had become his extended family. Pete loved his family very much, spent his time cutting wood, spending time in the U.P. with Bonnie-Kay and Austin, he loved going to the waterfalls and lighthouses. He considered anyone that came to the house family. He enjoyed watching Scooby-Do with his grandkids. He had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He would help anyone out who needed it. Pete will be greatly missed; he was our family glue.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie-Kay of 45 years children, James (Brianne) Sikkema of Marion, Aaron (Amy) Sikkema of Harrison, Josh (Jessie) Sikkema of Marion, Shannon Sikkema-Dyer of Reed City, grandchildren, Kelly Sikkema, Nik (Tara) Sikkema, Kaylyn (Dakota) Sikkema, Codey (Ashley) Sikkema, Austin Sikkema, Jesse Sikkema, twins Alex & Matthew Sikkema, Sierra Sikkema, Brayden Sikkema, and Corkylyn Sikkema, great grandson Eli Powers, siblings, Carol Hoogeveen, James (Jan Junior) Brinks, Jerry (Ginger) Sikkema, Ronald (Beverly) Sikkema, Duane (Norma) Sikkema, Sue (Steve) Meuwenberg.
Peter was proceeded in death by his parents, two brothers, a granddaughter Shayann, and one great grandson Payton.
A celebration of life will be held at Pete's residence on April 17th, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Military service will be held at 1:00 PM by the Marion VFW Post 6015. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
