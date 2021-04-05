Peter Edwin Sikkema Peter Edwin Sikkema, Big Rapids - age 74, of Marion, passed away April 3, 2021.
|
Latest News
- D.A.R.E., SEEDS programing impacted by pandemic
- Cadillac teen pleads no contest for part in McKinley school fire
- Nestle sale completed
- Don't let kids kiss chicks
- Missaukee woman killed, suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
- Lovely leftovers
- Missaukee, Wexford to lift weight restrictions
- Cadillac man facing life sentence on assault-related crimes
Most Popular
Articles
- Missaukee woman killed, suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot
- Falmouth's giant Dave Ebels dies
- Cadillac man dead after swerving to avoid train in road, striking power pole on Wright St.
- Robin Lee VandeWater
- Amy Jo Weaver
- Cadillac man dead after swerving to avoid train in road, striking power pole on Wright St.
- David John Ebels
- Northern Michigan hospitals are running out of room
- Cadillac woman charged with drunken driving
- Crews wrapping up $250K in renovations at Hermann's; restaurant to reopen this Saturday
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.