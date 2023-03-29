Peter John Garno, of Cadillac and formerly of the Perry area, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 78.
Peter was born on September 28, 1944 to James and Minnie (Giannia) Garno in St. Charles, Michigan. After completing high school, he proudly went on to answer the call of duty serving in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. Peter entered into marriage with the former Linda Ann Aldrich on October 7, 1977 in Perry, Michigan. The couple began their life there and he owned and operated a heating and cooling business for many years. Later, the couple retired north to Cadillac, Michigan. Peter made many cherished memories on Lake Mitchell, whether it was going fishing or just spending time on the lake with his family and friends. He loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed making special trips to attend their sporting events to cheer them on.
Peter is survived by his loving wife, Linda Garno; son, Robert (Lynn) Stuart; daughter, Marcia (Jim) Hamilton; grandchildren, Joseph Smith, Lindsey Bowers, Alexis Stuart, Kelsey Stuart, and Parker (Kasey) Stuart; great-grandson, Easton Stuart; brother, Andrew (RuthAnn) Thomas; special niece, Emily (Jerry) Ackels; many nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank- you to Samaritas and Hospice for their special loving care to Peter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Garno; siblings, Kathleen, Candace and James; and a nephew, Jason.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
