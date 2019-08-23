CADILLAC — Peter R. “Pete‘ Bernek of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital with his beloved wife of 32 years, Mary, by his side.
He was born March 8, 1936 in Detroit to Peter and Rose (Bilyk) Bernek. Pete graduated from University of Detroit Mercy and Lawrence Tech and proudly worked for Ford Motor Company both in Dearborn and Livonia for 37 years. He remained loyal to the company, buying only Ford vehicles and encouraged others to do so.
Pete is the father of Kristin (Keith) Felt and Keith Bernek and grandfather to Preston Felt and Avery Felt. Pete is the step-father to Kelly (John) Tengelsen and Bonnie Davis; step-grandfather to River Green, Shannon Davis and Briana Davis.
He was an unabashed Tiger fan and had a fine collection of Tiger t-shirts. He also suffered the Lions’ losses, but remained a fan. Pete also loved landscaping and gardening and made a beautiful home for his wife and himself. He made a low heart-shaped stone wall around a huge white pine on his property for Mary and filled it with lilies of the valley.
Pete was a most loving husband and he will leave a void in the hearts of anyone who knew him well.
The memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Michael Janowski as celebrant. His final resting place will be Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with the rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Memorial contribution may be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church or Salvation Army. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
