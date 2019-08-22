CADILLAC — Peter Robert “Pete‘ Bernek of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 83.

The memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Michael Janowski as celebrant. His final resting place will be Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Wexford County. Friends may meet the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with the rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Cadillac News.

Cadillac News

