Philip H. Paye Jr. Philip H. Paye Jr., Cadillac - age 81, of Cadillac, passed away June 8, 2022.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
Latest News
- The symptoms of the season
- Krist gas station, convenience store expected to be open by August
- Homeless man facing potential life sentence on drug, driving offenses
- Cadillac Area Child Care Accelerator receives part of $1.2 million in grant funding
- New COVID-19 case numbers drop slightly from week prior
- Today in history: couple who homesteaded farm on Lake Mitchell face ouster
- Manton High School sends off class of 2022
- McBain ends school year with a splash
Most Popular
Articles
- Steven Arends
- Scott E. Welch
- Rosemary Jenema
- Cadillac man charged after fleeing police
- New face at Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office part of local trend
- Linda Marie (Sweatland) Griffiths
- Donald Harvey Lakin
- Tabitha Lynn Hubble
- Cadillac man sentenced after jury finds him guilty of multiple offenses
- David Scott Dillingham Jr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.