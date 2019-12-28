On December 26, 2019 Philip Milson Biebesheimer of Cadillac laid down his wrenches for the last time. He was born on March 17, 1937.
Phil was preceded in death by Linda, his wife of 47 years. Phil was a well loved father to Denise, Darlene and Dana Biebesheimer as well as Donna Elenbaas who also beat him to Heaven. His four grandsons and four granddaughters brought him much joy which he repaid with practical jokes, impractical lessons and some pretty awesome hand built go-carts. Phil was a mechanic by trade and was always happy to help anyone in need. He was a man of few words but each one was a treasure.
A Celebration of Phil’s life will be held at Cadillac First Baptist Church Monday, December 30, at 11 a.m.
Please do not send flowers or monetary donations as Phil was a man given to practicality and action. Instead please “Phil‘ your part of the world with kind words and actions. If Phil ever did you a favor, do the same for someone else.
