August 16, 1942 - October 31, 2021
Philip Wright Van Plew, age 79, of Vestaburg has finally taken a break from helping those around him. On October 31, 2021 — after a lifetime of being a green thumbed, Mr. Fix-it who served his country, raised a family and built a decades long career with United Parcel Service — Phil was able to truly retire and find some sorely needed, peaceful rest.
His wife Kate Van Plew, daughter Kim Van Plew, son Dan Van Plew (and spouse Meredith), and his grandchildren Nicholas and Anabelle Van Plew, along with countless friends and loved ones, will deeply miss his irreplaceable sense of humor and the many genuine offerings of humility and compassion that made those around him feel special. Our world seems smaller without him.
As a man who sought no attention or fanfare, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers or similar, please consider making a charitable donation to Heartland Hospice of Grand Rapids (hospicefund@hcrgives.org) or the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). In all cases, please consider having an ice-cold beer in Phil's honor.
