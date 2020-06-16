Phillip Ace Fulk Jr.

GRAWN — Phillip (Skeet) Ace Fulk Jr., of Grawn, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of June 8, 2020.
Skeet was born in Cadillac on May 25, 1965, and graduated from Cadillac High School, class of 1983. Skeet always enjoyed spending time in the great outdoors and looked forward to summers filled with campfires and quad trips, surrounded by family and friends. Come the fall you could always find him hunting or at deer camp.
Skeet leaves behind his loving wife of almost 30 years, Dorrine Fulk; father, Phillip Ace Fulk Sr; two children, Mary Holcomb and Mark and Sarah Deady; four siblings, Chanda and Jay Allen, Jeremy and Amanda Fulk, Kellie Dean and Jimmy Dean; along with three living grandchildren, Lee, Ava and MJ; with twin granddaughters expected, Rhiann and Leona; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins; and lastly The Arts Auto Family. Skeet was proceeded in death by his mother, Stella Dawn Dean; as well as grandparents, Ace and Leona Fulk and Marvin and Jean Hyde.
Burial will be held in Clam Lake Cemetery for family and close friends only on June 20, 2020 at 10 a.m., with a Celebration of Life for all to follow on Union St in Walton Junction starting at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.