Phillip Carl Karash, 84, of Wellston, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at his home after a short illness. He was born August 30, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to Leo and Helen (Phillips) Karash. He graduated from High School in 1957 and enlisted in the United States Army and served at Selfridge Air Force Base in the Nike Missile D-BTRY 4th BN until 1959. After his discharge, he married Bonnie Gillispie on October 21, 1961, and she survives after 61 years.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by: four sons, Kevin Karash, Kent (Debbie) Karash, and Curt (Hope) Karash, all of Wellston, and Christopher (Amy) Karash of Irons; three grandchildren, Lindsey (Jake) Schimke, Kody (Clista) Karash, and Jacob Karash; and a very special great-granddaughter, Aeris, who drove Grandpa on many golf cart rides around his property, sometimes white knuckled. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Lee (Debbie) Gillispie, Brenda (Sonny) Miller and Bethel Assante; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; in-laws, Orval and Helen Gillispie; brother, Leon Karash; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Gillispie and Tony Assante.
There will be a private graveside service planned at a later date to be officiated by Pastor Kendale Dennis of Faith Fellowship Church, of Irons, where Phil was a member.
The family would like to thank Munson Hospice of Cadillac for the wonderful and kind care of Phil and great support of the family.
The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.
www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.