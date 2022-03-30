Phillip James DeKraker passed away on March 18, 2022 in Petoskey, Michigan. He was 37 years old.
Phil was born on September 15, 1984 to Ronald and Nancy DeKraker in Grand Rapids. As a child he attended Northern Michigan Christian School in McBain, and graduated from McBain Public High School in 2003. Phillip then enrolled in Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, where he studied aerospace engineering on a full scholarship through Air Force ROTC. He then transferred to active duty with the Air Force in 2009 and became the second airman in USAF history to "ace" the F-22 Raptor Aircraft Maintenance Course, meaning a 100% score throughout all training. Phil honorably served at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico as a Tactical Aircraft Maintenance Crew Chief, directly responsible for keeping F-22 Raptor fighter jets airworthy. "That Raptor doesn't fly until I give it a thumbs up," he would proudly explain.
Following military service, Phillip used his technical talents as an automation engineer, repairing and developing industrial machines ranging from mills to robots. One of Phil's many projects involved writing every line of code for a hydraulic machine in use on GE Aviation's jet engine production line.
Phil enjoyed classic firearms, vintage motorcycles and generally anything with gears. He shared those hobbies at times with his two brothers, Peter (33, Colorado) and Benjamin (35, Missouri) as well as his father Ron and uncle Willard DeKraker.
In addition to those already mentioned, Phillip is survived by grandparents Ada Tamminga, Deanne and Dana Strickland, and Char DeKraker, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins on both sides of his family.
A small memorial and celebration of life is planned for April 23 in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, his family would like to encourage donations in his memory to the "FIRST Organization," a program which helps prepare young people for careers in robotics and engineering. Information on this program, and on Phil's memorial, may be found online at PhilDekraker.com.
