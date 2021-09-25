Phillip Kenneth Johnson, age 53 of Henderson, Nevada passed away peacefully at his home in Henderson on September 10. He was born in Cadillac, MI on August 21, 1968 to Kenneth Johnson and Brenda VanHaitsma.
Phil was known by all as the most kind hearted person who always put others first. He graduated from the Cadillac High School in 1986. His love for his Pomeranians for over 14 years was incomparable to other animal lovers. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, and golfing with his friends. He was quiet to most until you got to know him and if a person was lucky enough to be close to him your conversations were filled with laughter and humor. At the end it was his faith that gave him courage.
He survived by his spouse; Brandaleen (Callahan) Johnson of Henderson, NV. Son; Andrew Johnson of Long Beach, California, mother; Brenda Truax of Cadillac, father; Kenneth (Barb) Johnson of Grand Rapids, sister: Brieann (Don) Burke of Las Vegas, NV., nieces and nephews; Avrie Rauff of Houston, TX, Aiflynn Rauff of Oklahoma, Donovan and Arabella Burke of Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Harold and Marian VanHaitsma, Scott and Marilyn (Duncan) Johnson.
The family and friends will meet at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain at 1:00 P.M. on October 2 and will go in procession to the Falmouth Cemetery where graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Lunch will follow at the After 26 Depot in Cadillac at 127 West Cass Street. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
