Phillip Lee Fredricks of Charlotte, NC passed away on Easter Sunday, April 14th after a brief hospital stay. Born July 1st 1939 in Richland Township MI, he was the son of the late Harry and Chrystal Fredricks and brother of Lou Ann Haskin. After marrying his wife Judith Ann, he moved to several cities through job transfers and finally settled in Charlotte NC. Phil and Judy were married for 54 years. Phil earned his bachelor's degree from Ferris State University and worked his entire career with the Ford Motor Company. Phil was an avid Ford Mustang collector and owned dozens of classic Mustangs. He was known as the "Mustang Console Man" at the auto fairs held at The Charlotte Motor Speedway for more than 30 years selling all types of rare Mustang parts and classic cars.

Phil is survived by his daughter, Leslia Thomas; son, Dave Fredricks; daughter-in-law Sally Fredricks; three grandchildren: Jason Thomas, Phillip Fredricks and Carson Fredricks.

A graveside service will take place at the Richland Township Cemetery in Lucas on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Burial services are being provided by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

