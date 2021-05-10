Phyllis Ann Fox of Cadillac passed away April 11, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 69. Phyllis was born on July 24, 1951 in Pontiac, Michigan to James & Mae Alice (Marley) Fox and they preceded her in death.
Phyllis was self employed and owned and operated Quick & Complete Residential Cleaning. She loved to sew, do crafts and paintings. Phyllis was a member of the Cadillac Revival Center and loved Jesus with all her heart. She always read her Bible, prayed and worshipped God. Everybody she came in contact with she would tell them about Jesus.
Survivors include her children: John Crawford, Jeffery (Lisa) Crawford and Jason (Christine) Crawford; grandchildren: Dominic Crawford, Joanna Crawford and Nate Crawford; her siblings: Laura (Scott) Root and Melvin Fox. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by Lorraine Eaton.
A celebration life service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Cadillac Revival Center with Pastor Will Markham officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to services at the church. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
