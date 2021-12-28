Phyllis Feguer, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021, at her home. She was 84.
Phyllis was born on February 1, 1937, to Harvey and Geneva (Marrison) Long in Lansing, Michigan. On February 13, 1954, she entered into marriage with Gerald Feguer at the Bath Baptist Church. The couple 56 years together until his time of passing on October 12, 2010. Phyllis dedicated her life to raising her family as both a mother and a foster mother. She loved surrounding herself with children. In her spare time, she could often be found crafting or in the garden growing almost everything under the sun. She cherished the time spent with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her loving children, Jean (Bob) Brittain, Sherry DeDear, Deborah (Scott) Baller, Becky (John) Stoddard and Mike (Carrie) Feguer; grandchildren, Katie (Brent) Boes, Erik Brittain, Jenny Vanegas, Jason DeDear, Stephen DeDear, Joseph Fellows, Jessica Fellows, Jeramie Fellows, Mandy (Matt) Potter, Bethany Stoddard, John Stoddard, Michael (Diane) Feguer, Dan Feguer and Kristie Feguer; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special caretaker, Candy Lake; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Geneva Long; husband, Gerald Feguer; and a brother, Butch Long.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. A luncheon will follow at Phyllis's farm house. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing next to her husband.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Feguer Family.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
