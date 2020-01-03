CADILLAC — Phyllis J. Bickel of Cadillac passed away early Wednesday morning, January 1, 2020 at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh, Michigan. She was 85.
She was born August 23, 1934 in Cadillac to Clyde and Lucille (Ripley) Wing and they preceded her in death. On June 17, 1961 in Cadillac she married Calvin L. Bickel and he preceded her in death on August 20, 2015.
Phyllis graduated from Cadillac High School in 1952 and went on to also graduate from Mercy School of Nursing in Cadillac. She worked at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac and retired from Lakeview Lutheran Manor after 40 years. She was a very faithful woman and an active member of First Church of the Nazarene. Phyllis enjoyed reading and often would start her day by spending time reading her Bible.
She enjoyed traveling, which included many camping trips and spending time in Florida with Calvin. She was one to stay busy with many hobbies: doing puzzles, growing flowers, crafts, knitting or ceramics. Phyllis had a very blessed and active life that allowed her to create many memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five children: Tonia (Mark) Lawson of Manchester, Paul Bickel (Mary Maule) of Jackson, Diane Bickel-Buffington of Kilgore, Texas, Penny (Rudy) Morche of Cadillac, Teresa (Tom) Brown of Evart; grandchildren: Greg Parker, Elizabeth Parker, Emily Bickel, Arnee’ Bickel, Joshua Brown, Jerica Brown, Jeni Mishler, Travis Munn, Michelle Munn, Steve Lawson, Stephanie Lawson and Lydia Ann; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Rosetta (Todd) Borgula, Shirley (Walt) Augustat, Nancy (Glen) Nolf, Reverend Hersel (Mary) Wing, Roger (Carolyn) Wing; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cadillac First Church of the Nazarene with Reverend Steven LaLone officiating. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family Monday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
