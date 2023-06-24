Phyllis J Southwick

Phyllis J (Petterson) Southwick 86, born on February 8, 1937. Phyllis resided in Holly Hill, Florida and passed away peacefully on June 21, 2023.
She is survived by by her six children - Ronald Jr. (Pam), Steven, Kathryn (Ken) Holland, Sabrina (Mick) Bootz, Scott (Tina) and Todd. Grandchildren: Rhonda, Jodi, Sheri, Nicole, Lacey, Ron III, Steven Jr., Gregory, Matthew, Jennifer, Rachelle, Kelly, Jeremy, Jason, Justin, Chance, Joshua, Melissa, Jillian, Emily.
Too many Great Grandchildren to list and many nieces and nephews. Brother Darryl (Karen) and sister-in-law Marie Petterson.
Phyllis grew up in Yuma, Michigan and attended Mesick Schools and was a 1954 graduate. When Phyllis was 40 years of age, she decided to go to college and received her Bachelors degree of Science in Education 1977 from Central Michigan University and Masters degree 1983 from Eastern Michigan University. Phyllis was a Special Education teacher until she retired at the age of 66. Cremation to take place and will be buried at the Yuma Memorial Cematary in Springville Township.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Southwick Sr., her brother Dale and her parents Norman Petterson and Lillian (Ketchum) Petterson Lang and Step-father George Lang.
