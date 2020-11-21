Phyllis Jane Merritt of Houghton Lake formerly of the Cadillac area passed away Friday morning, November 20, 2020 at The Brook of Houghton Lake. She was 93. Phyllis was born on May 17, 1927 in Cadillac to Arthur F. & Geneva L. (Curtis) LaBar. Phyllis had lived all her life in the Cadillac area. On August 8, 1945 in Cadillac she married Lowell F. Merritt and he preceded her in death on November 9, 2010.
Phyllis had been employed at Cadillac Girl Coat and baby sitting. She enjoyed watching TV shows like "The Walton's", "Little House on the prairie", "Everyone loves Raymond" and "The Andy Griffith Show".
Phyllis is survived by her 7 children: Tom Merritt of Cadillac, Linda (Ralph) Storey of Houghton Lake, James Merritt of Cadillac, Cheryl "Susie" Dykgraaf of McBain, Mary Prokos of Gladwin, Gary Merritt and Robert Merritt both of McBain; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 2 brothers: John (Virginia) Labar of Arizona and James (Gloria) La Bar of Florida. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by son-in-laws: Vern Dykgraaf and Tom Prokos; a sister, Doris Cederburg, and a brother, Robert LaBar and a grandson, Chris Prokos.
Funeral services will be held 12 Noon Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Bryan Thompson officiating. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. Visitation will be from 11:30 AM until services at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
