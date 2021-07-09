Phyllis Jane Meyer, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MI passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Phyllis was born in Lansing, MI to Herbert and Eva Poole. She is survived by her son Richard and Jennifer Meyer and by her granddaughter Madeline Meyer. A private prayer and blessing service was held at Beacon Hill at Eastgate where Phyllis was a resident and she will be interred in Maple Hill Cemetery, Cadillac, MI.
