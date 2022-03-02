Phyllis M. Sours

Phyllis Margaret Sours of Cadillac passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Maple Ridge Living Center in Cadillac. She was 92. Phyllis was born on December 22, 1929 to Floyd and Margaret (Millen) Peterson.
Phyllis graduated from Tustin High School in 1947. On February 26, 1949 she married Wallace Sours and he preceded her in death on September 5, 2013.
She was a homemaker most of her life. Phyllis loved to read, travel and playing cards with friends. She was a longtime member of Clayhill Christian Church in Hoxeyville.
Survivors include her children: Gerald (Linda) Sours, Rebecca (Kent) Taylor, and Margaret (James) Lakies; grandchildren: Susan (Brian) Newton, Amy Taylor, David Sours, Eric (Stacy) Sours and Anne (Ryan) Wolf; 6 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Dolores Fuller and Kathleen (Harry) Richards and a sister-in-law, Virginia Peterson; many nieces and nephews; special friends: Deanna Carlson and Ila & Rick Gouldman.
In addition to her parents and her husband Phyllis was preceded in death by a son Rick Sours in 2014; 2 brothers: Robert (Nancy) Peterson and Maurice Peterson; a sister, Karen (Lee) Bushor); brother-in-law, Gordon Fuller; sisters-in-law, Alice (Ed) Galvanek, Helen (Ray) Nelson, Dona (Ray) Hilton and Ruth (Leonard) Perkins.
The family would like to thank Maple Ridge Living Center and Hospice of Michigan for the care given to Phyllis.
A memorial graveside service will be held in the spring at Banker Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
