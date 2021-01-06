Phyllis M VanDyke, longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Kalkaska Memorial Health Center. She was 79.
Phyllis was born on January 15, 1941, in Flint, Michigan to Harold and Kathryn (Rusch) Tripp. She married Donald Marshall VanDyke on March 26, 1957, in Cadillac, celebrating over 62 years together, until his passing almost one year ago to the day on January 1st, 2020. Phyllis and Don were supportive and frequented the Amvets, Moose Lodge and the Lake City Eagles. She could often be found in the kitchen cooking and baking. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with family and friends drinking iced tea, and being outdoors. She worked at the Hillcrest Drive-in, Mercy Hospital of Cadillac as an aide, and at Oleson's market before staying home as a homemaker.Phyllis will be remembered for a sense of humor, her famous cinnamon rolls and dinner rolls and her love for her family.
She is survived by her loving family, her three children, Karen (Jim) Benson of Cadillac, Dave VanDyke of Mt. Pleasant and Paul VanDyke of Cadillac; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother Chuck Tripp of San Diego, CA.; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, and many family members and close friends.
A celebration of life will take place from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cowell Family Cancer Center.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home
