Phyllis Marie Wyman, of Roscommon, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021. She was 96.
Phyllis was born in Fenton, MI and is the oldest of seven children. Her family moved to the Marion area where she met and married the love of her life, Carl Wyman, who preceded her in death in 2008. After Starting a family together in Roscommon they moved to Plymouth, MI in 1960. It was there that Phyllis got her nursing license and worked at Beyer and Garden City Hospitals. Phyllis retired in 1981 and her and Carl moved to Higgins Lake to enjoy their Golden Years, where they enjoyed many activities like, camping, fishing, trips to the woods picking berries, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.
Phyllis is survived by her one brother, Doug (Sharon) Cutler; Aunt, Dottie Allen; her son, Carlton (Marna) Wyman; daughter, Debra (Melvin) Moore; daughter-in-law, Patricia Wyman; grandchildren, Todd Wyman, Dustin Wyman, Krista (Robert) Dowding; Shaun (Jennifer) Moore, Kathy (Andy) Meyer, Karen Wyman, and Angela (Jeff) Brown; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Drake, Robin, Rory, Samara, Graham, Mason, Nathan, Jacob, Aubrey, Charlotte, Ryan, Casey, Avery and Bryson; one great-great-grandchild, Ezekiel; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; her son, Gary Wyman; her brother, Russel Cutler; sisters, Lois Schrader, Doris Regnier, Luella Goeman, and Norma Friend; and a nephew, Reed Sneary.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 23, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm, also on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the funeral home in Marion, at 406 E. Main Street. Memorial contributions may be made to Angela Hospice of Michigan.
