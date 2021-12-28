Phyllis Marie Liedeke, age 85, of McBain passed away on December 25, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. Phyllis was born on August 16, 1936 in Breckenridge to Harold and Ruth (Wood) Guthrie. She married Herman Liedeke on September 24, 1953 in Ithaca and were happily married for 68 years. He preceded her in death on January 19, 2011.
Phyllis had worked as a seamstress at the RLD Dress Company and also as a bus aide for Tri-County Handicap. She was a member of the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas. Phyllis was very passionate and loved life, first and foremost her family. She also loved spending winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama with her beloved husband Herm. She enjoyed laughing and spending time with friends. She also enjoyed traveling, camping, playing cards and fishing in the UP.
She is survived by her children, Deborah K. Lindsey of Cadillac, Les Liedeke and his friend Janet Larson of McBain, Cheri (Mark) Shepherd of Grand Rapids and Carrie (Mark) Priest of Traverse City. There are nine grandchildren, RaeLe (Richard) Stinger, April Liedeke, Steven Liedeke, Jeremy Liedeke, Erick (Meegan) Lindsey, Connor Priest, Danielle Priest, Riley Shepherd and Jory Shepherd along with 6 great grandchildren. Phyllis has one surviving brother, Duane (Kathei) Guthrie of Grayling.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Herman Liedeke, and a son-in-law, Charles Lindsey.
Funeral services will be held on January 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will take place in the Lucas Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
