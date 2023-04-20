Pia Maria Krawciw of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She passed away peacefully and was surrounded by all of her family. She was 84.
Pia was born December 20, 1938 in Wolfach, Germany to Ludwig and Berta (Schmider) Wehle.
She was a member of the Ruby Red Hats Out of the Bag Red Hat Society of Cadillac. With her spunky and brave personality her German accent left an impression on everyone she met. She loved doing arts and crafts polka dancing and gardening. Pia loved spending time on the water going for pontoon boat rides. She was a wonderful host, delighting guests with her cooking and baking. Pia was a wonderful mother and very involved with her children when they were young and she delighted in her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Josef (Peggy) Krawciw of Ortonville, Renee (Kurt) Stracka of Tustin, Debby (Charles) Wiltzer of LeRoy and Nickol Krawciw (James Gibson) of Cadillac; grandchildren: Josef, Cassandra, Lindsey, Kylie, Dylan, Kelsey, Seagar; great- grandchildren: Aidan, Harper, Maggie, Jameson, Scarlett, and Brandt.
In addition to her parents Pia was preceded in death by her husband Josef Krawciw in 1994 and her sisters, Elsie Norton and Rita Huhn.
A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Fire Fighters Local 704 or the Wexford County Council on Aging.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
