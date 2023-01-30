Pierre Henri Schierbeek was born on March 27, 1954 in Cadillac to Peter and Camille (Mace) Schierbeek. He passed away unexpectedly on January 27, 2023. He was 68 years old.
Pierre married Sharon Catts almost 47 years ago and together they have four children: Kari (Tom) Sterk of Grand Rapids, David (Jamie) of Orange City, IA, Hannah of Middleville, and Adam of McBain; and four grandchildren: Caleb, Hailey, Zachary, and Colton. He was our favorite "Poppy". He was also the best "Uncle Pierre" to the Dieterman family: Sandi Sieting (Dale), Isaac (Sarah and Eli), Andrew, Rebecca, and Ezra. Pierre cared deeply for his family and enjoyed Friday night traditions with his daughters up until the night he died. He was also an avid reader (especially Clive Cussler) and loved chocolate covered peanuts.
Pierre supported his family with his passion of carpentry until 2006 when he retired to farming with Sharon, creating S&S Lamb LLC. He spent the last 17 years being our "market man" and could sell lamb, beef, pork, chicken, or eggs to almost anyone. Pierre was loved and appreciated by the Fulton Street Farmers Market and Grand Rapids restaurant communities. He will be sorely missed.
Pierre was an active member in the Masonic community. He served Lodge 408 as a Master Mason and Worshipful Master, along with other chairs. He loved participating in fundraising events like pancake breakfasts and the popcorn program at Lake City schools. He was honored to be a Mason and a Shriner.
Pierre is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jean René, sister Monique (Sam) Branch, his father-in-law Raymond Catts, and brother-in-law Terry Dieterman.
Along with the immediate family listed above, he leaves behind sisters: Suzanne (Larry) Stahl, Michelle (Don) Quist, and Giselle (Johnny) Walker, and brother Jacques (Sonia); his mother-in-law Priscilla Catts, and brothers-in-law Roger (Karen), and Jim (Chris). He will also be missed by Ken and Connie Daniels, and his many close friends and customers at the Fulton Street Farmers Market.
Based on Pierre's wishes, cremation services are being provided by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services. His family will remember him in a private ceremony. To celebrate Pierre, please consider contributions to the family. They will continue to honor his legacy in the communities he impacted throughout his full and active life. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
