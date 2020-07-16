CADILLAC — Polly J. Milam of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home with her family by her side, she was 59 years young.
Polly was born a triplet on November 20, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to Roy Eugene Milam and Emily Ann Richardson and grew up with eight siblings. She was a wonderful artist and especially enjoyed doing crafts with her grandchildren. Her children and grandchildren always enjoyed joining her during the Christmas season to bake holiday cookies. Her favorite animals are hummingbirds and horses. She loves telling stories when she grew up chasing wild mustangs in the Grand Cayon.
She was such a happy and loving person all around. She loved spending time with her children and her grandchildren taking walks in the park listening to them laugh and play outside cracking jokes with them and giving them all of her unconditional love. Friends of her children always considered her as their mother or grandmother figure. She swore one day she was going to marry every first responder in Cadillac, she loved to flirt with them and put a smile on their face as they were providing her care. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her the most.
Polly is survived by her loving children, Robert (Sheena) Milam, Annmarie (Cory) Rowe; her nine biological grandchildren, Kayla R. Dickey-Milam, Raven M. Friess, Wesley D. Milam, Lillian J. Milam, Savannah L. Bronkema, Eva-Marie L. Hall, Gauge D. Bowen, Zaine N.K. Davis and Kennedy E. Rowe; her mother, Emily A. Richardson; and her siblings, Darlene Kollra, Deanna (Vernarvin) Reed, Molly Milam, Holly (Jeffro) Andrus, Randy Milam, Terry (Nancy) Milam, Michael Milam and Jeff Milam; as well as so many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Milam; her loving life partner, Nathan Davis and her beloved brother-in-law, Robert Andrus.
A celebration of life BBQ Bash will be held at a later date per Polly's request.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the children to help fund costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.