Alice Gibson

Alice "Pug" (Scarbrough) Gibson Mesick - He said "take my hand" and mother left us for her heavenly home. Alice Lavina "Pug" Scarbrough Gibson was born at home in Antioch Township, Mesick, on December 24, 1925 to John and Ella Scarbrough. She died September 1, 2020 at 94 years old.
Alice was married to Howard E. Gibson Jr. for 64 years until he preceded her in death in December 2009. They lived their entire married life in Meauwataka and raised two children, Kathy Jo and Michael Lee, there.
Alice was a graduate of Mesick Schools, Class of 1944, and worked at several jobs during her lifetime, Goodrich Plymouth Industries and Manton Industries, but her most cherished job was being a wife and mother. She loved to dew and cook, especially making soup. We never knew what was going to be in "the soup"!
Alice is survived by her daughter and son, Kathy Jo (Keith) Soerries of Mesick and Michael Lee (Debbie) Gibson of Vicksburg; grandchildren, Jess (Ashlee) Gibson and Danielle Gibson De'neau; great-grandchildren, Hunter G. Helsel, Ruby De'neau amd Gavin Gibson; many nieces and nephews; on brother-in-law, George Liston of Manistee; and many other loving family members and friends.
Alice was preceded by her parents, Jack and Ella Scarbrough, her husband, Howard E. Gibson Jr., four sisters, Dorothy (Orville) Redman, Maxine (Leo) Klingbeil, Mary Sue Liston, Nancy Beth (Chuck) Ellens, and brother, Jack "Gordon" Scarbrough, and recently a grandson, Michael William Helsel on July 5, 2020.
A committal service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Meauwataka Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com. The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
